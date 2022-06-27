PADUCAH — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily excluding semi trucks and vehicles pulling trailers from it's service due to issues with the landing ramps in Hickman Harbor and the Missouri Landing.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says low water levels in the Mississippi River have caused issues with the angle of the landing ramps and drivers with trailers have had difficulty using them.
They say the Cairo Gauge was only at 8 feet this afternoon and is expected to remain at that level for at least a week unless there is substantial rainfall upstream.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will send an update when semi trucks and vehicles pulling trailers can resume using their service.
Drivers can check the ferry's operating status by visiting their Facebook page here, signing up for email alerts here, or calling (731) 693-0210.