BROOKPORT, IL -- Semis were seen crossing the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge earlier in the day.
Tuesday morning, a semi and a car crashed on Interstate 24 near the Kentucky side of the Ohio River Bridge.
The crash blocked both lanes of eastbound I-24, causing some drivers to get off at the Metropolis, Illinois exit and headed towards the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge.
This included semis which are not allowed to cross the bridge.
The bridge has a 15-ton load limit, an 8 ft. vehicle width restriction and a 9.5 ft. height restriction. This makes semi and most large vehicles too big to cross the bridge.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with the help of Brookport police, they were able to turn some semis around before they got to the bridge.
It is unknown how many semis crossed the bridge before police the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and police intervened.
Todd says semis are never allowed to cross the bridge, even with the interstate closed.
I-24 eastbound is currently open. Crews are working to unload the crashed semi. Once that is done, work will begin to remove it.