TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A semitrailer that had mechanical issues and was blocking Interstate 24 westbound at the 61 mile marker in Trigg County has been cleared from the roadway.
The area where the semi had to stop is in a work zone that stretches from mile marker 55 to 65.
The cabinet says the truck driver reported difficulties with his trailer brakes that forced him to stop in the westbound driving lane earlier Wednesday afternoon. As of about 3:04 p.m., the cabinet says KYTC personnel and emergency responders were able to get the semitrailer off of the roadway, allowing traffic to resume in the westbound lane.