MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Blandville Road in western McCracken County is blocked by a semitrailer crash Tuesday night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says the semitrailer was hauling animal fat used to manufacture dog food. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the semi overturned, and the road will be shut down for a few hours between Mayfield Metropolis Road and Childress Road.
The crashed commercial vehicle is blocking Blandville Road, which is part of U.S. 62, near the Hines Road intersection at mile point 6.49. That's just east of the CN Railroad overpass, KYTC District 1 says.
Drivers are advised to detour by taking Kentucky 305/Fisher Road to U.S. 60 or to return to U.S. 62 via KY 786.
The road is expected to remain blocked until about 1:40 a.m., KYTC District 1 estimates in a news release about the crash.