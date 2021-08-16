TRIGG COUNTY, KY — All lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked at the at 62 mile marker in the work zone in Trigg County because of a semitrailer crash and fire, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Multiple fire departments and other agencies are responding to the scene of the crash, KYTC says.
The work zone is from the 55 mile marker to the 65 mile marker with two-way traffic running on the eastbound lanes with a centerline barrier wall. The cabinet says early reports are that the truck landed on top of the centerline barrier wall, then caught fire.
KYTC says the roadway is expected to remain blocked until about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
A permanently marked detour is available for drivers to get around the work zone. It's along U.S. 68 and KY 139 between exit 65 and exit 56.
The cabinet says drivers traveling between Paducah and Nashville should consider detouring via Interstate 69 South at exit 25 to follow U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at exit 65. KYTC says this detour will avoid traffic congestion along the main detour route. The cabinet says I-69 and the Pennyrile Parkway also provide a detour opportunity between exit 82 and exit 43.