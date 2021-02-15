TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A jackknifed semitrailer is blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 60 mile marker in Trigg County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers can detour around this section of I-24 by taking the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange to U.S. 68 eastbound, then heading north on KY 139 to return to I-24 at the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 interchange.
KYTC says the roadway is expected to remain blocked for three hours.
Because of ice and snow on the roads, drivers are advised to avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary.