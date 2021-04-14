GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 121 North is blocked by a semitrailer crash in northern Graves County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The transportation cabinet says the crash, which happened Wednesday afternoon, is still blocking the highway at mile point 13.045 near the intersection with Dowdy Road as of 10:30 p.m. The crash site is between KY 1276/Key Bottom Road and KY 440 north of Mayfield.
KYTC says the semitrailer was hauling bagged carbon that has to be offloaded, and crews are working to recover the truck.
The transportation cabinet says the blockage is expected to last until about 1 a.m. Thursday.
A detour route is being established using KY 1276, U.S. 45, KY 2194 and KY 945.