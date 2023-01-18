GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A crashed semitrailer is blocking a section of Kentucky 121 in northern Graves County.
The roadway is blocked between KY 440 and KY 1176.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says the semitrailer's cargo will have to be removed from the area before the vehicle can be recovered.
The cabinet says the road is expected to remain blocked until about 12:15 a.m.
In the meantime, a detour route has been established via KY 440 and KY 1176. KYTC District 1 says drivers taking that route must use caution.