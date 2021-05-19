CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — A crashed semitrailer is blocking Kentucky 91 near the 12 mile marker in northern Crittenden County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Both lanes of the road are blocked just south of the intersection of Fords Ferry Road.
KYTC says the truck is hauling liquid nitrogen, but it is not leaking.
The road is expected to remain closed for three hours as of about 4 p.m.
The crash will affect access to and from the Cave-in-Rock Ferry along KY 91. KYTC says drivers are recommended to detour via U.S. 60 to KY 1668/Crittenden Springs Road to KY 135 to return to KY 91 North of the crash site.