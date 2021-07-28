MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A section of Mayfield Highway is blocked in Marshall County due to a semitrailer crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Mayfield Highway, which is also Kentucky 58, is blocked near the 5.4 mile point between Benton and Mayfield. That's near the intersection with Cole Cemetery Road.
KYTC District 1 says the road is blocked between Jackson School Road and Wadesboro Road, and traffic is being rerouted via side streets.
Drivers traveling between Benton and Mayfield are advised to consider self-detouring via Interstate 69, the cabinet says.