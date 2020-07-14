TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A semitrailer that was hauling sodium hydroxide crashed along Kentucky 276 in Trigg County this evening. The crash happened just west of the Interstate 24, U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange.
The crash is in the area being used by some trucks to detour around another crash site along I-24 in Trigg County. Click here for more details about the earlier crash.
The KY 276 crash is at the intersection with International Drive, putting it about a mile north of U.S. 68, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says U.S. 68 remains open west of the I-24, U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange. However, KY 276 — also known as Rocky Ridge Road — is blocked between Wallonia and Cadiz.
"The only functioning detour around the crash blocking I-24 at the 62 mile marker is between exit 56 and exit 65 via KY 139 and U.S. 68 through downtown Cadiz. Please know that due to the heavy volume, traffic continues to be snarled at various intersections along this detour," KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says.
Todd says KYTC is continuing to advise drivers to consider detouring between Cadiz exit 65 and I-24 exit 25 via U.S. 68 and I-69 or via I-69 and the Pennyrile Parkway.