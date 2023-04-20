GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The northbound lanes of U.S. 45 are blocked north of Mayfield, Kentucky, after two semitrailers crashed Thursday night, Kentucky State Police says.
The road is blocked at mile point 22.5 northbound, and KSP says at least one southbound lane is also blocked.
KSP says one of the semitrailers was hauling chicken products and the other was hauling live cattle. KSP says the cattle were loose at the crash site, but they've since been contained.
As of about 10 minutes before 9 p.m., state police say crash site cleanup is expected to take two hours.