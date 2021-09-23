MAYFIELD, KY — A traffic signal is out in Mayfield after a semitrailer crashed into its power connector, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the outage may continue for several days.
KYTC says the semitrailer crashed into and destroyed the meter base and power connection for a traffic signal at the Kentucky 121 Business/South 6th Street intersection with East Water Street in Mayfield.
The cabinet says "substantial work" will have to be done to restore power to the signal. It's expected to remain out of service for one to four days.
In the meantime, temporary four-way stop signs have been placed at the intersection.
Drivers are advised to use appropriate caution at the intersection while an electrical crew works to restore service.