LYON COUNTY, KY - All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened to traffic after the roadway was at least partially blocked by a semitrailer crash for much of the morning. A detour was set up along Kentucky 93, but a secondary crash ended up partially blocking that road for much of the day Wednesday.
The wreck involved two semitrailers — one of them carrying livestock feed — that crashed in the eastbound lanes at the 46 mile marker in southern Lyon County. The early morning crash initially blocked all lanes eastbound and westbound. The westbound lanes opened around 7 a.m., and the eastbound lanes opened around 9:30 a.m.
In the KY 93 crash, crews said a semitrailer ran off the roadway, causing additional traffic backup. A lane restriction at that crash site was lifted around 4:40 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that site is now cleared and all lanes are open to traffic.