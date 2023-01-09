CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau says all campuses and offices are closed for the rest of the day Monday because of a water outage.
The university says the campus-wide outage was caused by a valve that was ruptured during work on the campus' utility tunnels project.
Facilities management personnel and the contractor for the project are working to make repairs overnight to remedy the outage, the university says in an alert about the issue.
To check for updates, visit semo.edu.