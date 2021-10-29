CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University students, faculty, and staff have exceeded the vaccination goal set by the university's president. Now, they get the entire week of Thanksgiving off.
University President Dr. Carlos Vargas set a vaccination goal of 70%. The deadline to meet that goal was Nov. 1. But, the university on Friday announced they have surpassed the goal.
The university will continue to offer vaccination clinics on campus.
SEMO says it will continue offering weekly vaccination clinics on campus for students, faculty and staff. The clinics are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday through the end of the semester. The vaccines administered at each clinic can vary, the university says.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is also hosting a Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster vaccinate clinic on Nov. 1 at the Show Me Center. Registration is required. Click here to register online or call 573-335-7846.
The incentive program also included cash prize drawings. SEMO says the last day for prize drawings for students will be Nov. 1. Students only need to submit proof of vaccination ones to be eligible. The deadline to submit is Friday, Oct. 29.