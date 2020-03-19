CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- Southeast Missouri State University has announced changes due to the coronavirus.
From March 23-27 all in-person classes are suspended. Faculty will use that time to prepare. Online classes will go on as scheduled.
Starting Monday, March 30, all in-person classes will be provided through alternative means. Students should be contacted by their faculty members on how courses will continue.
All residence halls will be closed through a tiered process beginning Friday, March 20. The move-out process will be conducted in stages through Tuesday, March 31.
