CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved a five percent average room and board increase, effective in the fall, among other changes to residence life and academic programs.
The increase is due to "rising operations costs for [the] Residence Life system, debt service obligations and facility maintenance projects," the university said in a news release.
Private rooms are available in all nine of the university's residence halls. Rooms designed as single rooms are available in Towers South and East, Myers Hall and Greek/Group Housing.
In addition to approving the board rate, meal plans changed slightly to allow some plans to have more Flex dollars and fewer block meals to match student dining preferences.
SEMO provides a Residence Life Leadership Award to qualifying students to lower the expense of room and board. This $1,000 annual award is renewable for three additional years and the value increases to $2,000 annually in years three and four.
The board also approved several changes to the university's academic programs and will send them to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education for authorization.
Changes include:
- Offering a new Bachelor of Science in aviation management
- Offering a new Bachelor of Arts in anthropology
- Offering a new Bachelor of Arts in Spanish
- Deleting the Bachelor of Arts in global cultures and languages
- Deleting the minor in German
- Deleting the Master of Natural Science in biology
- Changing the title for the Associate of Applied Science in computer technology to the Associate of Applied Science in applied technology
Currently, anthropology and Spanish are both options within the bachelor's degree in global cultures and languages, the release said. Provost Mike Goadard said moving them into separate degrees will make the programs easier for students interested in pursuing the majors to find.
Goadard also said the creation of a bachelor's degree in aviation management will assist labor shortages in the field as travel increases to pre-pandemic levels.
CBHE will review the changes in the spring for final approval before any official action.