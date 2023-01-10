SEMO

Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University website.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri University students are returning to campus Tuesday after a Monday water outage caused closures.

Previous coverage: SEMO closes campuses due to water outage

According to SEMO, the outage occurred when work on campus utility tunnels led to a ruptured valve. 

In their announcement about the closure, the university said Facilities Management were working overnight with a contractor to make repairs. 

In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, SEMO announced all offices and campuses were returning to their normal business hours. 