CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University says a student was arrested after he allegedly pulled out a gun during a fight at a dorm.
The university says the fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the Towers East residence hall.
University police arrived a minute later, and the school says a witness told officers about the gun.
A news release about the incident says officers arrested 21-year-old Taron Woods of St. Louis, and he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a class A misdemeanor.
Woods is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, and the university says his bond was set at $1,500, cash or surety.