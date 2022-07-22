Taron Woods featured .jpg

Taron Woods 

 Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University says a student was arrested after he allegedly pulled out a gun during a fight at a dorm. 

The university says the fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the Towers East residence hall.

University police arrived a minute later, and the school says a witness told officers about the gun. 

A news release about the incident says officers arrested 21-year-old Taron Woods of St. Louis, and he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a class A misdemeanor. 

Woods is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, and the university says his bond was set at $1,500, cash or surety. 