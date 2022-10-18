CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Chinese citizen who was in Cape Girardeau to study at Southeast Missouri State University has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty possession of child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Monday sentenced 29-year-old Haoyu Wang to 84 months in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri says Wang will be deported to China after serving his 84-month sentence.
Prosecutors say law enforcement officials investigating allegations that Wang was uploading child pornography videos carried out a search warrant at Wang's home in January 2021. Investigators seized his cellphone and computer, and found "a large volume of child pornography on the devices," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says.
When he pleaded guilty during a hearing earlier this year, prosecutors say Wang admitted to downloading child pornography from the internet.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Missouri State Highway Patrol took part in the investigation that led to Wang's arrest, and the court case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Jack Koester.