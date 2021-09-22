CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO– Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) will be distributing $10.4 million directly to students starting on Wednesday.
The American Rescue Plan, a federal stimulus package signed this March, provided the school funding to support students in covering unexpected expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEMO received $10.4 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) III funds to distribute directly to students.
This round of funding will provide aid to a larger group of students than previous HEERF grants. Students who were enrolled as of Sept. 1, 2021, with the exception of those in dual credit and pre-college programs, will receive funding.
SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas informed students of this aid in an email to the student body on Friday, Sept. 17.
“Our students have faced many challenges during the pandemic. I am proud of the flexibility and determination they have displayed,” said Vargas. “I hope this aid will help ease some of their stress and burdens and allow our students to better focus attention on their studies and academic pursuits.”
Funds will be distributed directly to students using a formula that takes into account individual need and number of credit hours.
This is the third round of HEERF aid higher education institutions have received.