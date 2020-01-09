State Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah and other Kentucky leaders have filed a bill that would prohibit "sanctuary policies" in the state.
Senate Bill 1 — which is cosponsored by Carroll and fellow Republican Sens. John Schickel, Damon Thayer, Phillip Wheeler, and Mike Wilson — would prevent law enforcement agencies and other public officials and institutions from enacting immigration sanctuary policies. The bill summary says the measure would also require public employees to "use their best efforts, considering available resources, to support the enforcement of federal immigration law."
The measure exempts school districts and their employees and contractors.
It would also make any existing sanctuary policy invalid.
Thursday, the bill was endorsed by Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Cameron joined Carroll in Frankfort to talk about the bill at a news conference. Carroll said the bill is not about immigration, but about safety.
"There has always been a longstanding tradition of federal, state, and local officers cooperating with each other, and if we don't do that, then the safety of our people is gonna be at risk," Carroll said.
The American Civil Liberties Union is speaking out against the bill.
In a news release, ACLU Advocacy Director Kate Miller said, in part:
"Senate Bill 1 is dangerous and could have sweeping consequences for all Kentuckians if passed. The bill requires law enforcement to blindly carry out requests by federal immigration authorities, turning local control on its head and leaving counties responsible for any constitutional violations. The bill seeks to use our public agency employees as immigration agents, without any training. Senate Bill 1’s vague and cruel provisions requiring public officials to use their 'best efforts' to support immigration enforcement will, undoubtedly, put more Kentuckians at risk of deportation leading to more Kentucky families being temporarily or permanently separated. The definition of public officials the bill uses includes agencies that get at least 25% of their funds from the government, like employees of some domestic violence and sexual assault centers."
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers praised the measure Thursday, the Associated Press reports. Like Carroll, Stivers also called the bill a public-safety tool, which he said would help fight state's drug issues, including a Mexican drug trafficking network said to operate in Kentucky.
