WEST KENTUCKY — Senate Bill 150 remains unsigned on Gov. Andy Beshear's desk. That's after he signed several others into law Thursday.
SB 150 will ban gender-affirming medical care for minors and prevent schools from having a wide array of LGBTQ-inclusive policies.
It had full Republican support, except for a local senator who sponsored it.
State Sen. Danny Carroll from Paducah was one of the bill's sponsors, but he didn't agree with banning gender affirming care for minors.
That language originally came from failed House Bill 470. It was only added to SB 150 last week.
Local 6 reached out to Carroll to learn what parts he disagreed with. He passed on an interview, saying his remarks during the legislative session fully explain his vote.
“Mr. President, I'd like to cast a no vote and explain my vote,” were the first words Carroll said as he approached the podium.
Radicalism and extremism is how Carroll describes some of the language banning gender affirming health care.
"What would it hurt to allow doctors to have access to these puberty blockers to give these kids time to work through the issues that they face?" Carroll said.
A vote against his own bill was surprising to Madison Leach. As a transgender woman, she didn't expect to agree with the local lawmaker while he advocated for her and many others' freedom to choose.
“I'm really thankful that Danny Carroll stood up for values of western Kentucky as person who believes in small government. I disagree with him on almost every policy in the world. But I can tell you this: to see someone stand up and say, 'I believe in small government, and I'm not going to intrude into the lives of other parents who are seeking care for their children,'” Leach says.
Supporters of SB 150 say they're protecting children.
Carroll asked lawmakers to consider every child.
“If it saves one kid — one — what does it hurt?” Carroll asked the legislature.
Carroll ended with a call for unity, saying, “We've got to come together at some point and stop this craziness and start talking.”
Carroll says there are provisions in SB 150 that he does agree with.
He proposed amendments to areas he disagreed with ahead of the vote, but fellow lawmakers didn't go for it.