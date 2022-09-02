SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Farmers across the Local 6 area tell us inflation hit them hard this year, costing them thousands of dollars more per acre to grow crops.
That's why Sen. Dick Durbin visited southern Illinois Friday to encourage farmers to take advantage of incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act for agriculture.
The bill includes billions for farmers who voluntarily adopt cleaner practices.
Washington is calling on every farmer to contribute, take advantage of incentives and realize they can impact climate change. Many farmers say they already are and have ideas of their own.
Mike Imhoff of Murphysboro is one of those farmers. He said inflation hit them hard.
"Our input is up at least 33%, some are 50% higher," he said. Fuel went from $1.87 to $5 a gallon. Fertilizer doubled. It's been pretty hard," he said.
To ease the strain, the Inflation Reduction Act offers billions for farmers who implement practices to help clean up the environment.
"It's one of the most challenging things you can do when your business is farming," Durbin said.
Durbin stopped in Carbondale on Friday to encourage farmers to take advantage of the money.
"I want to see greater participation, because using our soil properly and productively is really our future," said Durbin.
Money is available for farmers who adopt cleaner methods to reduce carbon, expand cover crops and implement renewable energy.
"This isn't a fight between environmentalist and farmers. We are all in this together, and as the climate does change, it's a challenge. Let's fix it the right way," said Durbin.
Durbin said many farmers are already taking advantage of the bill, but farmers like Imhoff say it takes a lot more than money.
"Maybe some education on how to use some of the practices that they want us to use — not just throw a couple bucks an acre," said Imhoff.
He is calling on Washington to get a handle on inflation over all to truly make a difference.
"If we can get the inputs down somehow it would be good for everybody," said Imhoff.
Imhoff said he started making changes for a positive impact on climate change a long time ago.
He said smarter practices do more than save money; it allows him to spend more time with his family. He said that's what truly matters to farmers.
Durbin said lawmakers are in the process of drafting the next farm bill.
He said the No. 1 ask from farmers usually deals with crop insurance.