Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois is voicing his concerns about the war in Ukraine. Durbin says America must be united with its allies against Russian aggression.
He also said the United States must hold Russia accountable for its actions invading Ukraine in military attacks that have already cost more than 100 Ukrainian lives.
During a virtual news conference Thursday, Durbin said the US needs to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to make sure this invasion is stopped.
"There's always that danger that this could branch out from an invasion of Ukraine. And by accident or by design Putin could enlarge the conflict, and there are especially vulnerable countries," Durbin said. "And that can happen, and if it does, then that's going to engage NATO, and it will be a much different thing."
Durbin is the co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus and the Baltic Freedom Caucus.