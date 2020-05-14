WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin have joined more than 80 other politicians in the House of Representatives and the Senate calling for a federal investigation into the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
The politicians are calling for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch a criminal civil rights investigation and an independent investigation into local authorities’ handling of the case.
Then-25-year-old Arbery was killed while running in a neighborhood outside of Brunswick, GA. Georgia authorities arrested Gregory and Travis McMichael May 7, days after a video surfaced appearing to show the two men pursued Arbery in a truck before shooting and killing him.
Gregory told police he and son Travis chased him because they suspected him of being a burglar.
Attorneys for Arbery's family have questioned what took authorities so long to make the arrests and for the video to be made public.
"DOJ must uphold its duty to conduct oversight of misconduct by law enforcement and local authorities and ensure that every community, particularly those communities where incidents like these occur with impunity, are protected from blatant dismissal and violations of their civil rights. We can and must hold accountable those involved in any wrongdoing," the lawmakers wrote in their letter.
Current senators and former Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris have also signed the letter.