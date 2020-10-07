PADUCAH — Wednesday night's vice presidential debate will be a historic one, with Sen. Kamala Harris being the first Black vice presidential nominee of a major party to take part in a debate.
People from all over the world will be watching the debate, but the implications will go far beyond living room conversations.
Tracey Lenox and her 15-year-old daughter, Dasia Garland, will watch the vice presidential debate together.
For Dasia, Harris's appearance is more than politics. Dasia wants to go into law, like the former California attorney general.
"That was inspirational to me on the first end," Dasia said. "You know, going in, she might be a possible vice president, and that's really inspirational to me, because I never thought personally that a Black woman could ever be a president or let alone a vice president."
In the 1972 presidential race, Shirley Chisholm became the first African-American candidate for a major party's nomination for president.
Chisholm said, "I wouldn't be surprised if we don't have a woman president in the next 20 to 25 years, particularly if the women continue to move in the direction in which they are moving in this country."
That didn't happen, but Chisolm inspired generations of Nlack women. Western Kentucky University Political Science Chair Saundra Ardrey said Harris will have the same impact.
"Not only is it symbolic, but its also significant because its going to be substantive," said Ardery, who is also the director of the university's African-American studies program. "When woman get elected, when woman are in office, their attitudes and their policy are a little bit different than the male focus."
Harris has said multiple times that she draws words and inspiration from Chisolm. Dasia's mom said she wants her daughter to be inspired by Harris.
"It is actually possible for a woman, not only a woman, but a Black woman can possibly be vice president of the United States. It's not cliche anymore," said Tracey. "I can look at her with confidence, saying you can literally be anything you want to be."
