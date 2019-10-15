WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking out about the U.S. military withdrawal from northeast Syria.
President Donald Trump ordered the pullout of American forces last week.
The move effectively abandoned Kurdish fighters allied with the U.S. and cleared the way for an invasion by Turkish forces.
McConnell had warned against pulling out of the area and released a statement Tuesday morning on what he thinks the government needs to do to "avoid strategic calamity" in the Middle East.
You can read his statement below.
Russia says they have moved in troops to the area. Their goal is to keep apart the advancing Syrian government and Turkish forces.