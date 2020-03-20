There's a proposal that would open up COVID-19 testing at hundreds of university labs. Right now, those labs are excluded from providing the tests because of special permits. Sen Rand Paul of Kentucky is backing the measure.
Included in the proposed bill is a plan for furloughed, laid off, and self-employed workers. Paul also wants to give bank incentives to defer business loans for two months or longer, and he wants a 60-day payroll tax "holiday."
The senator went on to say he thinks the virus will run its course over the next two months based on how the virus' timeline has played out in China and South Korea.