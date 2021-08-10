The 2022 Senate race in Kentucky has begun heating up. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Democrat hopeful Charles Booker have traded remarks this week about COVID-19 regulations.
It started this weekend when Sen. Paul posted a viral video about COVID-19 mandates related to masks in schools and vaccine requirements.
In the video Paul told his followers they didn't have to accept the mandates, lockdowns and policies that the "petty tyrants and bureaucrats," have put in place.
Paul harped on giving individuals the freedom to choose when it comes to masks and vaccines. Paul also pledged to block any more federal lockdowns or policies that would keep Americans from work.
The video was also an opportunity for Paul to address the recent debate surrounding masks in schools.
"Children are falling behind in school, and are being harmed physically and psychologically by the tactics you've used to keep them from the classroom in the last year," Paul said while arguing against mask mandates in schools.
On Tuesday, Charles Booker released a response video to Paul's comments, saying "this is the most dangerous stunt he has pulled yet."
"It's easy to laugh and dismiss Rand Paul," Booker added. "Whether it's getting into a squabble with Dr. Fauci, or telling people we should go to war with the CDC. Too often it's hard to take anything this guy says seriously."
Paul and Booker could potentially be on the ballot against each other come November 2022, but Booker will have to win his parties primary first. At the moment, Booker is the only notable Kentucky Democrat to announce plans for a Senate run.
Last fall, Booker lost in a primary race to Amy McGrath who was then defeated by incumbent Sen. Mitch McConnell.