MURRAY, KY — With one week left until Election Day, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky made a campaign stop in Murray on Tuesday.
He spoke on a range of Republican talking points, including criticism of transgender athletes in high school sports, COVID-19 restrictions and the impacts of inflation.
Paul also spoke out against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear regarding restrictions he put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He decided it was his job and he had the power to send government agents to your church on Easter Sunday to take down the license of people who had the audacity to go to church on Easter Sunday. I say never, ever again," Paul said.
When Beshear announced in April 2020 that officials would be monitoring mass gatherings that Easter weekend, he said their license plate numbers would be written down and given to local health departments, so those health departments could instruct them to quarantine for 14 days.
Regarding inflation, Paul had this to say: "You can't go to the grocery store without missing the prices of eggs and meat and gasoline. Everything is up."
"It's up because of massive borrowing," Paul claimed. "The Federal Reserve buys it with money created out of thin air, and that's where inflation comes from."
Paul is running against former state legislator and Democratic Senate nominee Charles Booker.