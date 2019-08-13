LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has made his first public appearance since undergoing lung surgery.
The Kentucky Republican gave a speech Tuesday at a chamber of commerce luncheon in Whitley County, Kentucky.
At the Williamsburg Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Paul answered questions from the crowd of about 100 people after his address. He talked about his recovery and fielded questions about a range of subjects, including gun laws and health care during a presentation lasting about 40 minutes. He stood the entire time.
The former presidential candidate is easing back into public activities after the recent surgery that removed part of his lung. Paul says the surgery stemmed from injuries suffered when a neighbor tackled him outside his Kentucky home in 2017 while he was doing yard work.
Initially, most of Paul's August travel plans were canceled because of the operation more than a week ago at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. But, his recovery has progressed faster than expected, allowing him to go to to chamber event.
By the time he returns to Washington in September, he says, he shouldn't have any limitations.