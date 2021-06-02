PADUCAH — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul visited Paducah Wednesday during a trip to west Kentucky for a series of roundtable discussions.
Paducah's discussion focused on agriculture. The senator spoke with farmers at the Kentucky Farm Bureau.
Afterwards, he was asked why he voted against the bill to create a commission looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. The bill failed in the Senate after passing in the House.
Paul said an investigation is already happening, and creating a 9/11-style commission would politicize that investigation.
"I think most of the truth of the matter is known. If you are going to have a big crowd gather at the Capitol, we are going to need more protection," Paul said.
The events of the Jan. 6 riot left five people dead, and dozens of people injured.
Only six Republican senators voted in favor of the commission.
Paul has drawn criticism for downplaying the pandemic, preventative measures to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus and now the COVID-19 vaccine.
Asked about that Wednesday, here's how he responded.
"I'm not telling people not to get vaccinated. I just, I've had the disease and I've just personally chosen not to. But, I'm not advocating for people not to. If you've already gotten it, I'd probably tell you, you don't need it. And if you haven't had it, I'd probably tell you to get vaccinated."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts say those who have had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated, because it is not yet known how long people are protected from getting sick again after recovering from the illness, and reinfection is possible.
Paul is up for reelection in 2022.