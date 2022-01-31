On Monday, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul's re-election campaign announced they had raised nearly $4 million, including $3.8 million for Rand Paul for Senate, in the last quarter of 2021.
Sen. Paul's campaign raised $14 million for the entire year. According to his re-election campaign, that number is 17.5 times more than the amount raised during his campaign in 2015.
“Individuals from every corner of the commonwealth, along with those who stand for liberty nationwide, continue to support Dr. Paul’s movement,” said Jake Cox, Deputy Campaign Manager.
In total, Sen. Paul received 89,508 donations in the last quarter of 2021, and over 250,000 for the entire year.
“Voters know that Dr. Paul will return to the senate and continue to stand up for the same principles he’s stood for since first elected in 2010: fiscal responsibility, government accountability, and liberty for all,” Cox added.