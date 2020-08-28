WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky is speaking out Friday morning after he says he was attacked by an 'angry mob' of people overnight. 

Sen. Paul posted this tweet claiming he got attacked by a mob of over 100 people a block away from the White House. He then thanked the U.S. Police Department for "literally saving our lives from a crazed mob."

Sen. Ted Cruz retweeted this video on his twitter account, saying what happened Rand and Kelley was wrong, and he called the police heroes. 

The video shows the officer who was walking with Paul was trying to push back protestors, when one of them ended up shoving him. You can also see Paul then grabbing the officer and asking if he's okay. 

