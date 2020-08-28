WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky is speaking out Friday morning after he says he was attacked by an 'angry mob' of people overnight.
Sen. Paul posted this tweet claiming he got attacked by a mob of over 100 people a block away from the White House. He then thanked the U.S. Police Department for "literally saving our lives from a crazed mob."
Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz retweeted this video on his twitter account, saying what happened Rand and Kelley was wrong, and he called the police heroes.
What happened to Rand & Kelley tonight (and numerous others exiting the RNC) was wrong. The police protecting them were heroic, but this needs to stop. This is very close to escalating to serious violence. https://t.co/4iRdhG2F6Y— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 28, 2020
The video shows the officer who was walking with Paul was trying to push back protestors, when one of them ended up shoving him. You can also see Paul then grabbing the officer and asking if he's okay.