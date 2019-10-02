Watch again

PADUCAH — For a second day, Sen. Rand Paul was in the Local 6 area. He spoke with members of the Paducah Rotary Club on Wednesday. Paul said since he's been back in the area, his office has been getting calls on a lot of national topics.

"There's calls on gun control, or impeachment, or college tuition. We count all those ups and try to address them," Paul said. "We've been doing more town halls by phone. We do it across the whole state, because I can only be here at certain times, because I'm in Washington a lot too. That's been a good way to interact with people is with these telephone town halls."

After his speech, Rotary Club members asked the senator about the turbulence in Washington. They also asked about the trade war between the United States and China. The senator said most questions he's heard so far are about the impeachment inquiry.

"It seems like everybody wants to know about impeachment. I think from the tenor of some of the questions, you kind of think they're worried it may distract the government from doing anything good for the people," Paul said. "I think a lot of people acknowledge it's going to be a very partisan thing. One party's going to be for it, and one party's not going to be for it."

Paul said, along with impeachment, he's hearing a lot about government spending.

"Everywhere we go, I think, people want government to be more frugal with its resources, not to run up such massive deficits, and that we need to be more responsible," Paul said.

He'll finish his visit Thursday with events in Hanson, Henderson, and Owensboro, Kentucky.

In Mayfield on Tuesday, the senator shared his thoughts on the whistleblower complaint, saying "Ultimately, if someone's going to accuse you of something that's going to bring down a presidency, I think we deserve to know who that person is."