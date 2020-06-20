BENTON, KY — Democratic senate candidate Amy McGrath is still hitting the campaign trails with a few days to go before you cast your ballot.
She stopped by a west Kentucky food bank's packing center on Saturday.
McGrath is running for the opportunity to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November. She must first face off against Kentucky St. Rep, Charles Booker first in the primary. Also appearing on the Democratic primary ballot for that race are Jimmy Ausbrooks, Charles Broihier, Maggie Jo Hilliard, Andrew Maynard, Eric Rothmuller, John R. Sharpsteen, Bennie Smith and Mary Ann Tobin.
Soup for the Soul's kitchen is in Murray, but it's packing center is in Benton. That's where a group from the nonprofit met with McGrath Saturday.
Soup for the Soul Board Chair Norra Ransey thanked McGrath for her $3,000 donation, which McGrath made back in April.
"For somebody to take the time and care and donate, no matter who your are, it means a lot to us,"said Ransey.
The funds came from McGrath's Commonwealth, Common Health program, which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The government wasn't quickly helping with food insecurity, and so it was a need and we wanted to do our part,"said McGrath.
The nonprofit feeds hungry families in Calloway County, including children, through its summer Lunch and Literacy program.
They have hundreds of bags of food ready to feed families this summer, all possible because of donations.
Ransey said donations like the ones from McGrath and the community are really making a difference.
Shortly after McGrath left, the board began unpacking food that will be delivered to those who need it, a number that grows every summer.
"Our number did double, plus some, from last summer, and again we have seen that double every summer. But we were planning on serving 250. That was going to be like our max,"said Ransey. "We also said from the beginning we're going to do this. We're not going to say no. There's too much going on that if somebody asks for this we're not going to say no and we haven't had to."
Ransey said Soup for the Soul will continue supporting their neighbors through these uncertain times, but they need your help. The nonprofit has 254 kids signed up for the Lunch and Literacy program, and the nonprofit is feeding 190 families.
If you would like to donate, visit the Soup for the Soul website.
While in Benton, McGrath discussed topics revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic, high racial tensions and voting. She also said the U.S. Senate needs a new face representing Kentucky.
When asked why people should vote for her, she said: "Nobody should be in office for 40-something years. I'm somebody who wants to do term limits. I don't think that's a very partisan thing to say,"said McGrath. "I think it's just basic common sense. We've gotta' get it done. I don't consider myself someone who is very partisan. Yes I'm a Democrat. My husband is a lifelong Republican. We're Americans first."