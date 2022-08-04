PADUCH — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker spoke at Walker Hall in Paducah Thursday night as the McCracken County Democratic Party hosted its annual dinner.
Booker is running against Republican Sen. Rand Paul.
Earlier Thursday, the Justice Department announced indictments against Louisville officers in the Breonna Taylor case. We asked Booker what those indictments mean when it comes to getting justice for Breonna Taylor.
"The FBI's arrest of four LMPD officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor is really a huge moment. It is an important step for accountability," Booker said.
Booker and Paul are just two of the many politicians who will speak this weekend at the Fancy Farm Picnic.
We talked with Booker about his excitement to attend the event and a number of other issues relevant to Kentucky voters.
Here's our full interview with the candidate: