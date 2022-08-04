Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous thunderstorms late tonight through early Friday morning. Storms that repeat over the same area will be capable of producing flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&