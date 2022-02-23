PADUCAH — Former Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker, who is running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in hopes of facing off against Sen. Rand Paul, has announced a weekend campaign stop in Paducah.
Booker's "Kentucky New Deal Tour" will be in Paducah for a drive-in rally on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The candidate's campaign says Booker will focus on "the importance of addressing local issues that everyday Kentuckians face."
The rally will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Laborers' International Union at 1415 South 3rd St. In Paducah.