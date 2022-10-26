PADUCAH — Eyes are glued to Senate races across the country as we're now 13 days from Election Day. That includes the Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Rand Paul and former state legislator and Democratic nominee Charles Booker.
Booker was at Paducah Beer Werks Wednesday as part of his "Kentucky is Worth Fighting For" bus tour.
One of the issues he's campaigning on is protecting abortion rights.
"This issue was never about abortion. It's always been about control. We have to speak that truth, and it's also not about being an affront to anyone's personal beliefs. I'm not here to judge or question what anyone decides to do for themeselves. I'm simply saying the government shouldn't decide," Booker said. "And the crazy thing is I'm running against a so-called libertarian, and have to explain to him why that form of big government is horrible."
Paul has repeatedly spoken out against abortion and considers himself to be, "100 percent pro-life."
Booker also made stops at Mike Miller Park in Benton and at the brewing company in Hopkinsville on Wednesday.