PADUCAH — Democratic senate candidate Charles Booker of Kentucky will make stops in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
Charles Booker campaign stops
|City
|Location
|Address
|Time
|Benton
|Mike Miller Park
|596 US Hwy 68 W
|2 p.m.
|Paducah
|Paducah Beer Werks
|301 N. 4th St.
|4 p.m.
|Hopkinsville
|Hokinsville Brewing Company
|102 E. 5th St.
|6 p.m.
The stops are part of Booker's "Kentucky is Worth Fighting For" bus tour.
Booker is running against incumbent Senator Rand Paul (R) who's running for reelection this year.