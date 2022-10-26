Charles Booker WPSD interview .jpg (copy)
Randall Barnes, WPSD/file

PADUCAH — Democratic senate candidate Charles Booker of Kentucky will make stops in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Charles Booker campaign stops

City Location Address Time
Benton Mike Miller Park 596 US Hwy 68 W 2 p.m.
Paducah Paducah Beer Werks 301 N. 4th St. 4 p.m.
Hopkinsville Hokinsville Brewing Company 102 E. 5th St. 6 p.m.

The stops are part of Booker's "Kentucky is Worth Fighting For" bus tour.

Booker is running against incumbent Senator Rand Paul (R) who's running for reelection this year. 