A controversial campaign ad hit social media Wednesday in the race between Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker and incumbent Sen. Rand Paul.
In the ad, titled "Pain of Our Past," Booker places a noose around his nick while talking about the practice of lynching as a tool of terror in Kentucky and other parts of the South and the legacy of racism and slavery in America. The ad carries a content warning because of the sensitive nature of the imagery used.
Talking about lynching, Booker says: "It was used to kill my ancestors. Now, in a historic victory for our commonwealth, I have become the first Black Kentuckian to receive the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. My opponent? The very person who compared expanded health care to slavery. The person who said he would've opposed the Civil Rights Act. The person who single handedly blocked an anti-lynching act from being federal law."
The ad includes a handful of controversial comments Paul has made in the past.
Paul held up a version of the anti-lynching bill in 2020, but he supported a new version of the bill this year, co-sponsoring the version of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in March. That law makes lynching a federal crime.
Local 6 reached out to the Paul campaign for comment regarding Booker's ad. In response, Paul's deputy campaign manager sent us this statement: "Dr. Paul worked diligently with Senators Booker [New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker] and Scott [South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott] to strengthen the language of this legislation and is a cosponsor of the bill that now ensures that federal law will define lynching as the absolutely heinous crime that it is. Any attempt to state otherwise is a desperate misrepresentation of the facts."