WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed former Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors.
In June, President Joe Biden nominated him to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors. His nomination was placed on the Senate's executive calendar on Sept. 29, and his nomination advanced from the Senate Committee of Environment and Public Works.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recommended White to Biden for the position, released a statement Wednesday announcing that the Senate has confirmed White's nomination.
“I applaud the Senate approving Wade White’s nomination and finally adding a Kentuckian to the TVA Board of Directors," McConnell said. "As proven by his successful tenure as Lyon County Judge-Executive, Wade will be a leader in helping 215,000 Kentucky households access the reliable power TVA promises to provide. Wade’s heart has always been in serving his home state and his unique perspective will bring balance to the organization and its priorities. I thank Wade for his hard work on behalf of Kentucky and look forward to his service to our state and country on the TVA Board."
White announced his decision to retire in September of last year. In November of this year, voters chose Jaime Green to replace him. Green was sworn into office earlier this month.