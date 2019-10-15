WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican and Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump's pullout of U.S. forces in Syria may have created a "power vacuum" that could pose a threat to the U.S. and its allies.

Republican Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a reminder Tuesday that a veto-proof majority of 70 senators voted earlier this year against such a pullout. He suggested Trump's move allowed Turkey to invade, "creating a power vacuum begging for the meddling influence of Russia," and leaving Syria open for Iran to advance its reach "unimpeded" toward Israel.

McConnell on Turkey Syria violence 10152019

Democratic Leader Charles Schumer slammed Trump for scuttling years of progress American and Syrian Kurdish forces had made against the Islamic State group "in one fell, quick, unthought-out swoop." He said Trump's abrupt decision has encouraged an Islamic State "jailbreak."

McConnell's full remarks:

