The only debate between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Challenger Amy McGrath took place Monday evening.
The debate began with a question regarding the coronavirus.
McGrath accused McConnell of not speaking up about the crisis and that he took a summer vacation when he should have been focused on the pandemic.
When McConnell was given the chance to respond, he began by giving his respect to McGrath for her previous service in the military.
McConnell then said he helped pass a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. McGrath responded by saying that legislation was passed in March.
Later in the debate, the two were asked about the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
McGrath said that "nobody" should be voting on the supreme nominee at the moment. McConnell disagreed, he called Coney Barrett "an outstanding woman and accomplished scholar."
McGrath called McConnell "a man who's word means nothing." She says McConnell is what "everyone hates about Washington." McConnell then said McGrath is one of the most, if not the most, progressive person in Kentucky."
The two were asked that if, Coney Barrett is confirmed, Roe V. Wade could be in jeopardy. Roe V. Wade is the law that gives women the opportunity to receive an abortion.
McConnell said "I'm pro-life. And enjoy the support to the right to life."
McGrath said "I'm catholic. And I'm the mother of three small children and this issue has been an important issue to me my entire life. I'm somebody that believes the government should not be legislating my religion or my religious beliefs. I do believe that we have reasonable restrictions on abortions.
McConnell ended the debate by stating that if McGrath were to win, she would help propel New York Democrat and Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, to Senate Majority Leader.
McGrath said that this race is not about Amy McGrath or Mitch McConnell, it is about Kentucky.
"Kentucky deserves a senator who sees you who, who listens to you, and who will serve you," McGrath said.