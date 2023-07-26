WASHINGTON (NBC News) — There was a scary moment for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during his weekly news0 conference Wednesday.
Flag: McConnell just stopped abruptly during his opening statement during the gop leadership presser and appeared to be unable to restart talking. He then stepped away and walked away with Barrasso: pic.twitter.com/f1kFUjggzm— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 26, 2023
Shortly after addressing the gathered members of the media, McConnell suddenly stopped speaking, appearing to freeze.
He was escorted away from the cameras and reporters by fellow Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming.
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa made a sign of the cross as if she was praying for McConnell.
A few minutes later, McConnell walked back to the news conference by himself and took questions.
When asked about his health, he said he was fine, and able to do his job.
He then continued to take questions as normal, finishing the press briefing.
Earlier this year the Republican leader was hospitalized with a concussion and a minor rib fracture after a fall.
McConnell has served in the senate since 1985.
He isn't up for re-election again until the 2026 midterm elections.