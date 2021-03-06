Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .Heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is occurring or forecast. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday, March 15... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday, March 15. * At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 42.5 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Saturday was 42.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 14. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&