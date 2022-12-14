WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Senate passed a bill Wednesday night to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri sponsored the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, which passed by unanimous consent.
While the short-form video app has more than 1 billion users worldwide, there are fears the Chinese government could misuse customers' data.
Since the Trump administration threatened to ban the app over national security concerns in 2020, a number of states have cracked down on its use.
While the Senate has taken action, a companion bill that was introduced in the House last year is currently stuck in committee.
Representatives of ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of legislators introduced a separate bill that aims to ban the app outright in the United States.
