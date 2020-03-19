Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * THE ENTIRE QUAD STATE REGION OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL WILL FALL ON SATURATED OR NEARLY SATURATED GROUNDS. AND WITH CREEKS AND STREAMS ALREADY SWOLLEN, MUCH OF THIS RAINFALL WILL BECOME RUNOFF, CAUSING FLOODING ISSUES AND POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING WHERE STORMS BRING THE HEAVIEST RAINS. * LOW LYING AREAS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE THE FIRST TO FLOOD WHEN IT RAINS. MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF RAINFALL, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL LIKELY EXPAND THESE USUAL FLOOD PRONE AREAS, TO INCLUDE MORE EXPANSIVE, GENERAL ROAD FLOODING. CREEKS AND STREAMS ALREADY AT BANKFULL WILL FURTHER HEIGHTEN THE FLASH FLOODING HAZARD AS ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINS OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

...MORE STORMS EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT... ALTHOUGH THE THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY HAS MOVED OUT OF WEST KENTUCKY, MORE IS EXPECTED TOWARD MIDNIGHT AND POSSIBLY AFTER. FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS, MAINLY SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED OVER WEST KENTUCKY THROUGH ABOUT 10PM CDT. AFTER THAT, STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS COULD MOVE INTO THE AREA AND LAST WELL INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO HAVE SEVERAL WAYS TO RECEIVE WARNINGS AND SOMETHING TO WAKE THEM UP OVERNIGHT SHOULD SEVERE WEATHER IMPACT THEIR AREA. A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11PM CDT. ADDITIONAL WATCHES ARE POSSIBLE.